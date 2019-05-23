A St. Paul teacher who was put on leave this month after she was captured on video using a racial slur has resigned, effective May 10.

That is the day after the blurry video circulated on social media sites and was met with quick condemnation by St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard and Highland Park Middle School Principal Char Hoff, and after a flurry of news reports.

The teacher was in her fourth year at Highland Park and taught Spanish and global studies, according to a school web page that is no longer active.

The video clip showed a handful of people — the teacher, some students and another adult — standing in a hallway, filmed only from the waist down.

The teacher states: "I just walk around the room … I just pick on them. 'Cause they're black. And they're the only [expletive] [racial slur] doing any work."

She then apologizes, and an exasperated student says, "I'm done with you."

A letter sent to parents promised "immediate, aggressive action," and the district said it was investigating.

Notice of the resignation appeared this week on a six-page list of human resources transactions presented to the school board for action.

The monthly list was approved, 6-1, without reference to the incident or any discussion.

Anthony Lonetree and Erin Golden