The geographic reach of the serial “St. Paul Slapper” has extended into the suburbs, where authorities say the compulsive criminal is charged with entering a business and inexplicably attacking a customer with punches but missing his victim with a swing of a metal pipe.

Justin K. Kaneakua, 38, of Minneapolis, was charged last week in Anoka County District Court with second- and third-degree assault in connection with an attack on Jan. 7 inside a Central Avenue business. Kaneakua remains jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail head of a Feb. 11 hearing.

Kaneakua has earned the “St. Paul Slapper” label after being accused of a rash of random, profanity-punctuated assaults over the past two months in the capital city. No charges have been filed in any of the other incidents.

The suspect is linked to five incidents in St. Paul from Dec. 12 to Jan. 10, according to police, adding that they all occurred in the middle of the day.

“It was just bizarre behavior,” police spokesman Steve Linders said last week. ““It’s unclear what his motive was, but he never attempted to steal vehicles.”

Kaneakua was arrested about 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 20 in Minneapolis after police were called to a suspicious vehicle and saw Kaneakua exit a stolen vehicle.

However, Kaneakua was released from jail on Jan. 23 without being charged in Hennepin County, only to be arrested again that same day while driving, according to the charges in Anoka County.

According to the charges stemming from the Columbia Heights case:

An employee said Kaneakua mumbled something to her. When she asked what he said, Kaneakua started swearing at her. A customer intervened, prompting Kaneakua to grab the man’s cellphone as he tried calling 911.

The customer started running, the employee continued, and Kaneakua pursued and punched the man four or five times.

The customer added that Kaneakua tried to hit him with a metal pipe but slipped on the ice and fell. The victim suffered a broken tooth and needed stitches for other injuries.

The suspect got in his vehicle and drove off but not before the employee got a good look at the license plate.

Authorities have yet to specify which business was the scene of the assault.

In St. Paul on Dec. 12, Kaneakua allegedly drove by in a pickup truck while wearing a blue bandanna over his mouth, approached a man getting in a car and struck his victim below the eye with a what appeared to be a wrench. About 15 minutes later that day, he allegedly assaulted a woman with a Gatorade bottle.

On Jan. 7, the same day as the Columbia Heights incident, he allegedly assaulted a male victim at St. Clair Avenue and Amherst Street. Also that same day, according to police, assaulted a male victim and damaged another man’s car.

A man told St. Paul police that on Jan. 10, the suspect threatened him with a metal pipe at the end of an alley by his home.

Court records show Kaneakua has a history of convictions in Minnesota from 1999 to 2017 that include aggravated first-degree robbery, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, trespassing and theft.