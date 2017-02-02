A girl is dead and two teens are recovering from injuries after an apparent shooting in St. Paul late Wednesday, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on the 500 block of Case Avenue East on a report of shots fired. When police arrived they found three juveniles who were injured. Paramedics then pronounced a girl dead at the scene, police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Two teens, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Regions Hospital, Ernster said.

Names of the victims have not been released.

As of early Thursday, no one had been arrested.

According to the website Police Clips, a woman who called police said her daughter was shot in the back and a male was shot in the leg. She also said shots came through a window and had been fired the alley.

This is the fourth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and trying to determine what led to the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.