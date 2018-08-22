A year after taking charge of the state’s second-largest district, St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard is getting his first public job review from his school board bosses.

The board on Tuesday night offered a summary of its Aug. 1 closed-door evaluation of the former south suburban schools chief.

The review could come with a raise, under the terms of a three-year agreement that paid Gothard $232,000 during the 2017-18 school year.

Gothard took over in July 2017 — a year after the board ousted Superintendent Valeria Silva — and spent much of his first six months visiting schools and building relationships before setting about developing a new strategic plan that calls for improving the middle schools and expanding the use of positive approaches to student behavior.

Last month, he also persuaded the board to ask voters in November to approve $18.6 million a year in new funding in hopes of halting a recent string of budget shortfalls and of funding his strategic-plan initiatives.

Board Member Steve Marchese has advised Gothard to be clearer about how the district will look different as the superintendent and others sharpen the strategic plan and as the campaign to pass the levy increase ramps up.

Gothard, who came to St. Paul from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, has begun to assemble a leadership team that will bear more of his imprint — as opposed to being a holdover of the Silva era.

Earlier this month, he outlined organizational changes that included shifting new chief of staff Cedrick Baker from the traditional role as a superintendent’s second-in-command to being one of six administrators who will report directly to him. Baker had most recently served as school board administrator.

Gothard also is adding two administrative positions: a chief of schools who will oversee leadership development plus the assistant superintendents who guide K-12 operations, and an equal opportunity officer whose duties will include investigating allegations of sexual harassment and racial bias.

The moves come after Galtier Community School parents slammed the district for transferring to their school a teacher who had been accused of sexual harassment. The district also was taken to task in a court document last month for allegedly not doing more to assist authorities investigating the stalking of a 10-year-old student at Wellstone Elementary.

A district janitor has been charged and is accused of leaving crude, sexually charged notes and a pair of underwear in the girl’s desk.

Toya Stewart Downey, a district spokeswoman, said written descriptions for the chief of schools and equal opportunity officer positions haven’t been finalized nor have the salary levels set.

Though the jobs have yet to be posted, advocates for the Asian community — the district’s largest ethnic constituency — were vocal recently about the desire to be represented at the highest levels of district decisionmaking.