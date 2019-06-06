The renovations, additions and other amenities made possible by the St. Paul School District's long-range facilities master plan meant the Como Park Cougars finally could host a homecoming football game this school year.

Behind the school, not far from the new athletic field, is an addition with modern classrooms equipped with the latest technology. There are spacious hallways, too, and smaller meeting spaces. Still to come: a more welcoming front entrance.

"When it is done it really will be transformational," retired Como Park High teacher Roy Magnuson said of the project this week.

Humboldt High on the West Side also is entering the final year of a multiyear makeover.

The work is part of a $484 million facilities plan launched three years ago by the state's second-largest district.

But as costs have risen, citizens elsewhere will have to wait for the start of the next wave of major building projects.

They include:

American Indian Magnet School

Neighborhood: Dayton's Bluff

Original: 1924

Features: Four-story learning addition plus new administrative and event spaces.

Estimated cost (2016): $29 million

Estimated cost (2018): $38.5 million

Construction start: Moved from 2019 to 2020.

Cherokee Heights Elementary

Neighborhood: West Side

Original: 1925

Features: Renovated learning spaces and a new kitchen and cafeteria.

Estimated cost (2016): $12 million

Estimated cost (2018): $17 million

Construction start: From 2020 to 2021.

Ramsey Middle School

Neighborhood: Macalester-Groveland

Original: 1924

Features: New entry and office areas plus renovated learning spaces.

Estimated cost (2016): $11 million

Estimated cost (2018): $23.5 million

Construction start: From 2020 to 2021.

Obama Elementary

Neighborhood: Summit-University

Original: 1925

Features: Full-scale renovation of learning spaces, gym, auditorium, media center and administrative office.

Estimated cost (2016): $19 million

Estimated cost (2018): $33 million

Construction start: From 2020 to 2023.

Farnsworth Aerospace PreK-4 Campus

Neighborhood: Payne-Phalen

Original: 1922

Features: Three-story learning and two-story media center additions plus renovated learning spaces.

Estimated cost (2016): $17 million

Estimated cost (2018): $26 million

Construction start: From 2020 to 2022.