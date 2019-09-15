There’s a strong argument to be made that the St. Paul Saints have been the gold standard when it comes to American Association baseball organizations. After all, they play in a trendy, state-of-the-art ballpark, average more than 8,000 per game in attendance and capture fans’ attention with their quirky in-game promotions.

But for all the Saints’ successes outside the lines and their perennial status as a title contender, there’s been something missing since they began play in this independent league in 2006.

A championship.

– and in grand style -- when the Saints defeated the Sioux City Explorers 6-3 to sweep the best-of-five American Association Finals and win their first league crown. Chesny Young blasted the first pitch thrown by Explorers reliever Nate Gercken for a grand slam to deep left-center in the sixth inning, turning a 3-1 deficit into a two-run lead.

The championship was the first in 15 years for the Saints since their 2004 Northern League title, the last of their four triumphs in the league in which they played from 1993-2005.

Sioux City right fielder Jeremy Hazelbaker hit a three-run homer in the first inning and starting pitcher Taylor Jordan gave up one run through five innings before the Saints got to him in the sixth.

The appearance in the American Association Finals was the fifth for the Saints, who lost to Kansas City in four games last year, to Grand Prairie in five games in 2011 and to Fort Worth in five games in both 2006 and ’07.

A crowd of 5,353 showed up and new Wild General Manager Bill Guerin threw out the first pitch, but Game 3 didn’t start well for the Saints. Starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman quickly fell behind 3-0 in the first inning. The righthander, a former Eden Prairie and St. Thomas standout, walked the first two batters he faced and gave up Hazelbaker’s three-run homer to right.

The Saints threatened against Jordan in the second when John Silviano led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch. But the Explorers righthander, who pitched parts of three seasons for the Washington Nationals, struck out Jeremy Martinez and Josh Allen before Young grounded out to first.

St. Paul made it 3-1 in the third but had a chance to score more. Chris Baker led off the inning with homer to left, and Blake Schmit followed with a double when Explorers left fielder Sebastain Zawada misjudged a line drive that went over his head. Jordan, however, struck out Dan Motl and Michael Lang and got Brady Shoemaker to fly out to left.

In the sixth, Shoemaker led off with a sharp single past shortstop, and Silviano followed with a single up the middle. After Martinez flied out, Allen walked, loading the bases and ending Jordan’s night. Gercken, a 17th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2015, then served up the grand slam to Young. Silviano added a two-out RBI double in the seventh to make it 6-3.