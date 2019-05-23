The St. Paul Saints swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Dogs on Wednesday at CHS Field, winning 4-0 and 6-5.

Eddie Medina pitched six shutout innings for the Saints in the seven-inning first game. Josh Allen's sacrifice liner in the third inning gave the Saints a 1-0 lead.

In the second game walkoff win, Allen walked with the bases loaded in the eighth to break a 5-all tie as the Saints improved to 4-2 this season. The Saints fell behind 5-0 in that game before rallying. Jeremy Martinez of the home team hit a two-run homer and Blake Schmit was 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Armory fight set

Minneapolis boxer Jamal "Shango" Jones will fight Antonio DeMarco, a former world lightweight champion, on July 13 in a welterweight bout at the Minneapolis Armory.

James, ranked No. 3 among welterweights by the World Boxing Association, has won five bouts in a row, and 25 of 26 in his career. DeMarco, a native of Mexico, is 33-7-1. The rest of the card will be announced later.

Etc.

•St. John's graduate Jim Gathje was inducted into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division III Athlete Hall of Fame as part of the D-III outdoor championships in Geneva, Ohio. Gathje was a two-time champion in the steeplechase in 1985 and 1986.

•Gophers diver Sarah Bacon won the 1-meter event at the USA Diving Senior National Championships in Indianapolis with a score of 294.05. The win qualifies her for the FINA World Championships from July 12-28 in Gwangju, South Korea.

•North Dakota State pitcher Max Loven, a freshman from Champlin Park High School, was named the Summit League Newcomer of the Year and first team all-conference. Loven was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 13 starts. NDSU infielder Charley Hesse, a sophomore from Henry Sibley, was named second team all-conference.

•North Dakota hockey forward Ludvig Hoff, a junior from Oslo, Norway, signed a pro contract with the Stavanger Oilers, who play in Norway's top division.