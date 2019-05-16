SAINTS ROSTER
Fielders
1 Joey Wong INF
2 Blake Schmit INF
3 Caden Skinner C
4 Chesny Young INF
7 Josh Allen INF
8 Jeremy Martinez C
9 Dan Motl OF
2 Devon Rodriguez INF
13 Max Murphy OF
21 Brady Shoemaker 1B
32 Burt Reynolds OF
Pitchers
10 Spencer Jones (DL) R
11 Eddie Medina L
15 Ryan Schlosser R
17 Ken Frosch L
18 Ryan Zimmerman R
24 Mitch Brown R
25 Mike Devine R
28 Landon Beck R
30 Jordan Jess L
33 Jake Matthys R
35 Todd Van Steensel R
Coaches
George Tsamis, manager
Kerry Ligtenberg, pitching
Ole Sheldon, hitting
Dan Grice, first base
2019 ballpig
Daenerys Hoggaryen
