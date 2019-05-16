SAINTS ROSTER

Fielders

 1 Joey Wong INF

 2 Blake Schmit INF

 3 Caden Skinner C

 4 Chesny Young INF

 7 Josh Allen INF

 8 Jeremy Martinez C

 9 Dan Motl OF

 2 Devon Rodriguez INF

13 Max Murphy OF

21 Brady Shoemaker 1B

32 Burt Reynolds OF

Pitchers

10 Spencer Jones (DL) R

11 Eddie Medina L

15 Ryan Schlosser R

17 Ken Frosch L

18 Ryan Zimmerman R

24 Mitch Brown R

25 Mike Devine R

28 Landon Beck R

30 Jordan Jess L

33 Jake Matthys R

35 Todd Van Steensel R

Coaches

George Tsamis, manager

Kerry Ligtenberg, pitching

Ole Sheldon, hitting

Dan Grice, first base

2019 ballpig

Daenerys Hoggaryen