'Swede Hollow Ghost Sonata'

What does August Strindberg's 1907 work "The Ghost Sonata" — a dreamlike chamber play of ghosts, secrets and symbols — have to say to 21st-century audiences? Directors Darcey Engen and Luverne Seifert, from Sod House Theater, and choreographer Carl Flink, from Black Label Movement, use the text to explore stories of immigrants past and present who have made their home in the Swede Hollow neighborhood on St. Paul's East Side. Taking place in various locations throughout Swede Hollow Park, the collaborative project uses vignettes of theater, dance and original music to illuminate the diverse neighborhood's rich history. Besides the free performances, the project also includes community events at East Side Freedom Library, Indigenous Roots Cultural Center and St. Paul Brewing. (6 p.m. Sept. 14-15, 21-22 & 28-29; starts at Drewry Street pedestrian tunnel, at Beaumont Street. Free but reservations recommended. sodhousetheater.org.)

'Pulling Back the Curtain: Remastered'

The Southern Theater launches its new Amplify program for emerging artists with this show featuring four black choreographers: Gabby "The Baddie" Abram, Peace Madimutsa, Nehemiah Lucas, and Rayna Bell. Curated by Gabriel Blackburn and coproduced by the artist collective PBC Nation, the performance is meant to push forward conversations about race and blackness, all through new movement created by emerging independent dance makers. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $24, 612-326-1811, southerntheater.org.)

SHEILA REGAN