The Smith Avenue High Bridge in St. Paul reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed for 15 months for reconstruction of the bridge deck, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The bridge over the Mississippi River reopened about 1:45 p.m. A section of the Samuel Morgan Trail that runs beneath the bridge will remain closed until early next month.
The bridge is a key connection between downtown St. Paul and the city's West Side. MnDOT is planning a ribbon-cutting celebration on Sunday, Dec. 2, to recognize the bridge's reopening. Road resurfacing on Hwy. 149 near the bridge will continue through next spring.
STAFF REPORT
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.