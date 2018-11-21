The Smith Avenue High Bridge in St. Paul reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed for 15 months for reconstruction of the bridge deck, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The bridge over the Mississippi River reopened about 1:45 p.m. A section of the Samuel Morgan Trail that runs beneath the bridge will remain closed until early next month.

The bridge is a key connection between downtown St. Paul and the city’s West Side. MnDOT is planning a ribbon-cutting celebration on Sunday, Dec. 2, to recognize the bridge’s reopening. Road resurfacing on Hwy. 149 near the bridge will continue through next spring.

