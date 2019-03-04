After the recent loss of several retailers and restaurants, Grand Avenue in St. Paul has good news to report — Lunds & Byerlys will build a store on the north side of the avenue’s 700 block.

The area has suffered some setbacks of late with North Face and Ann Taylor Loft closing in the space that will taken over by Lunds & Byerly’s. The outdoor apparel retailer Fjallraven is still open between the two closed stores.

Consistent with all of its new store proposals, the retailer will present details of its plan at a listening session held at 7 p.m. March 18 at the Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul.

It will be the supermarket chain’s 29th store in Minnesota.

Lunds opened a last new store in White Bear Lake in 2018. A store in Apple Valley will open in 2021. The new St. Paul store will also include residential housing and underground parking.

Grand Avenue endured more turnover in the last year than in the recent past. But most retailers that left were quickly replaced with new tenants. Wild Onion and Axel’s Bonfire restaurants have closed, but Red Rabbit, Hyacinth and Iron Ranger opened. Retailers Traditions and Garden of Eden also shuttered their doors last year.

Lunds is joining a supermarket trend of building stores in mixed-use developments. Fresh Thyme opened mixed-use stores last year in St. Louis Park and Minneapolis’ Prospect Park. Aldi will open two more in Minneapolis near Uptown and in Chanhassen this year. Cub will debut its first foray into a smaller store in Minneapolis near 46th St. in May.