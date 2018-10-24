Add another well-known venue to First Avenue’s growing list of businesses: The operators of the legendary Minneapolis rock club will soon buy up the Fitzgerald Theater, which has been owned by Minnesota Public Radio since 1980.

Long the home base for “A Prairie Home Companion,” the theater became less useful to MPR following the show’s transformation into “Live From Here” with new, non-Minnesotan host Chris Thile.

Only two episodes for the current “Live From Here” season were booked in “the Fitz,” which opened at 10 E. Exchange St. in downtown St. Paul in 1910 as the Sam S. Shubert Theater and then became World Theater in 1933. MPR changed the name once it took over to honor St. Paul’s most famous literary son, F. Scott Fitzgerald.

As for Minneapolis’ most famous rock ’n’ roll hub, First Avenue has been rapidly expanding its foothold as an independently owned concert promotions and venue management company in Minnesota.

First Ave’s team also bought up the smaller downtown Minneapolis rock venue, the Fine Line Music Cafe, just last month and purchased St. Paul’s Turf Club in 2013. They were also recruited to manage another downtown St. Paul theater, the city-owned Palace Theatre, once it reopened as a concert venue last year.

The Fitzgerald’s 1,050-person capacity provides a smaller theater space for First Ave-branded shows compared to the 2,400 capacity at the Palace, while also offering a seated and fancier alternative to the original First Ave rock-club space.

“Our goal is to bring together people with diverse interests and backgrounds, and part of that is expanding the First Avenue family to include other venues throughout the Twin Cities,” First Avenue’s owner Dayna Frank said in a press release about buying the theater. “We’re excited about the opportunities for more events and performances in another iconic space in this community.”

MPR President Jon McTaggart also said in a statement, “We were excited to find that First Avenue leaders share our vision to serve many more people. We’re pleased the theater will be in good hands with First Avenue.”

The sale of the theater is still pending, so it’s not yet clear when First Ave will officially take over.

