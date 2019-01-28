A controversial agreement between the city of St. Paul, Ramsey County and St. Paul Public Schools to join forces to identify “at-risk” young people has ended before it got a chance to begin.

Leaders from the city, county and school district announced Monday morning that they are dissolving a 2018 joint powers agreement that would have allowed them to share data and coordinate services. The goal was to prevent young people from entering the criminal justice system by identifying problems early on and intervening, but critics argued that the data-sharing could racially profile children and mark them as “future criminals” from an early age.

“We have heard loud and clear a set of concerns about aspects of this project, including the joint powers agreement itself, and specifically the concern over the use of data this agreement allows,” Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday at a news conference. “We are here to say that we have listened and we have heard you.”

The joint powers agreement was one component of the larger Community Innovation Project, an effort that Carter, Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough and Superintendent Joe Gothard said they plan to continue. In the coming months, the city, county and school district will hold community engagement events to figure out how to move forward, they said.

“We are here to reaffirm the commitment we made from the beginning to honor and hold up the moral imperative together to improve outcomes for our youth,” McDonough said. “Beginning today, we shift our focus toward developing a new framework and a new covenant on behalf of our youth and families.”