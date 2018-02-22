A St. Paul psychiatrist faces federal charges for possessing child pornography on his home computer.

Aviel Li Goodman, 62, faces a single count of receipt of child pornography in U.S. District Court after charges were filed Wednesday. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Federal agents downloaded “numerous images and video files depicting child pornography” linked to Goodman’s home IP address from 2015 to 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation SWAT team conducted a search warrant on Jan. 17 at Goodman’s home on the 1300 block of Summit Avenue. After knocking and announcing their presence and purpose, authorities entered the home and searched the house where they found Goodman with a gun in his hand. Following the SWAT team’s orders, Goodman put the gun down.

After a search of Goodman’s numerous computers, an investigator found approximately 400 images and 11 videos of what they deemed as child pornography, the criminal complaint said. Authorities also found anxiety and depression prescriptions, written for Goodman, along with six handguns and a rifle in his home. He has a permit to carry.

In 2005, Goodman was reported to police for taking photos of young girls at the Minnesota State Fair. He told the investigating officer he was a psychiatrist and was a freelance photographer on the side, adding that he liked to photograph children because you could “see more in their faces,” the complaint said. He captured photos of primarily dolls for three years on his personal photography website before venturing to human subjects, including children.

Goodman admitted to possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography through a file-sharing program called Transmission.

A preliminary submission of files to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found 15 photos and a video of depicted victims of child sexual assault. The remaining evidence will be reviewed by the NCMEC for analysis and victim identification which could take months to review.

Trevor Squire is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.