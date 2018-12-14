St. Paul police’s longtime union president, Dave Titus, will be joining the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office as a legislative liaison.

Ramsey County Sheriff-elect Bob Fletcher made the announcement Friday afternoon in a news release outlining the final appointments to his leadership team.

Titus joined St. Paul police in 1994, and has served as president of the St. Paul Police Federation for 18 years, making a name for himself as a dogged advocate in labor relations and a defender of officers facing discipline.

His tenure has been marked by high praise among many officers who note his strong advocacy for colleagues.

It has also been marked by miscalculated moves that incurred pushback from the community and fellow officers.

Last year, Titus apologized for an open letter issued to then-mayoral candidate Melvin Carter questioning the circumstances of the theft of two guns from Carter’s home.

Carter’s campaign at the time rebuked Titus’ initial letter as racist; Carter is black.

In October, the federation sued Chief Todd Axtell in an attempt to restore officers’ right to mute their body cameras at certain times.

Earlier this year, Axtell changed the old policy, which had allowed muting in some circumstances, and banned it. The department also disabled the mute function on all of its body-worn cameras.

Titus’ presidency is up for election in January. Titus said he woud issue a statement soon about his decision to step down from St. Paul police.

