The Ramsey County Attorney's office has cleared a St. Paul police officer involved in the shooting death last May of a man at an east side home, determining that the use of force was justified.

Officer Joshua Raichert shot and killed Eugene "Geno" Smith, 29, May 26 after several officers entered a home in the 2100 block of Minnehaha Avenue E. as part of an active drug and firearms investigation. Evidence shows Smith raised and fired a shotgun at Raichert, who returned fire, shooting Smith six times.

According to the report released by Ramsey County Attorney John Choi:

Raichert, a SPPD officer working as part of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and St. Paul police were acting on a tip that drugs and guns were inside the house, which was occupied by several people. On May 17 police drafted an arrest warrant for one of the men inside.

On at 1:50 p.m. on May 26 two men were arrested while leaving the house. One of the men warned police that there was a pit bull in the house, and that he didn't think anyone was inside, but if so they would be in the first-floor bedroom.

Knowing that a fugitive felon, drugs and firearms were seen at the property, police set up a perimeter and estimated it would take 2-3 hours to get a search warrant. Concerned for the safety of the neighborhood, officers decided to conduct a protective sweep of the house to ensure no one else was inside. The uniformed police and task force officers entered wearing uniforms and marked vests while loudly announcing that they were "St. Paul police."

Eugene “Geno” Smith

Once inside, officers began clearing rooms before one of the officers encountered the pit bull, which appeared aggressive. The unnamed officer shot the dog with an AR-15 rifle, killing it instantly. Police then kicked open the door of the final bedroom on the first floor and found a woman with Smith standing behind her. When ordered to show their hands, the woman dropped to the floor while Smith "spun back," grabbed what appeared to be a rifle without a stock and pointed it toward Raichert. Raichert fired his AR-15 six times at Smith, who fell backwards and dropped his gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene and would later test positive for methamphetamine.

An estimated 10 seconds had passed since Raichert entered the room and Smith was shot. No other officers were in the room and did not see the shooting. Other officers told Raichert not to dust off his clothes, as a shot fired by Smith hit a plaster wall above his shoulder. Raichert had not been aware Smith fired a shot. Police later recoverd a spent shell from a shotgun at the scene, which had Smith's DNA on it.

In an interview, the woman with Smith when he was shot described him as a methamphetamine dealer and her boyfriend of 18 months. She said he preferred to isolate himself and spent time in his bedroom. Earlier that day, she said he told her he was contemplating suicide because he had no family in Minnesota and "everyone uses him for drugs." He kept the firearms in the house because he was paranoid, she said, adding that they were not aware that police had entered the home. Later, in a recorded jail phone call to a friend, she admitted she was high that day and they started "hearing them" when Smith ordered her to come near him.

According to Choi's recommendation, the DNA and ballistic evidence that Smith fired at Raichert, audio evidence that Smith fired first and combined evidence that the two likely knew of the police presence in the house justifies the shooting, which was "necessary to protect the peace officer or another from apparent death or great bodily harm," according to state law.