St. Paul police are investigating the death of a male Friday morning.

The department tweeted that the death occurred this morning at about 9:10 a.m. near the intersection of Avon Street and Carroll Avenue.

Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman, said the circumstances, possible motive and other details were under investigation. Authorities did not say whether the male was an adult or juvenile.

No other information was immediately available, but police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

