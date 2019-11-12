St. Paul police have identified the man shot and killed Sunday night along Rice Street.

Daniel Olvera, 20, of St. Paul, was shot about 5 p.m. Sunday. Police arrived to find him unconscious man, not breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Wayzata Street just east of Rice Street. St. Paul Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His death pushed the city’s homicide total for the year to 30. That number includes a fatal police shooting and marks the most killings in the capitol city in past 25 years. A record 34 people were killed in 1992.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to Olvera’s death. The investigation continues, police said.

Anybody with information can call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

Mayor Melvin Carter has joined law enforcement leaders in calling the shootings a “public health crisis.” He’s asked the community to take an active role in stopping the violence.