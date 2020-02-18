A man who was found shot to death at a residential St. Paul intersection late Saturday has been identified as 19-year-old Marcus Rashon Johnson.

Police identified Johnson, of St. Paul, in a tweet sent from the department’s account on Monday evening. His killer remains on the loose.

Authorities were called to N. Kennard Street and Ross Avenue on St. Paul’s East Side late Saturday night and saw Johnson down in the street.

Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene from a gunshot, according to police.

The killing was St. Paul’s fourth homicide this year.