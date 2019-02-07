St. Paul police recently began carrying guns that fire marble-sized rounds of powder that burst upon impact with a person or surface, releasing an irritant that can cause intense coughing and burning in the eyes and nose.

Authorities say the guns, manufactured by the company PepperBall, will help officers address dangerous situations with less lethal force, while some community members say it’s an unneeded addition that could open the door for misuse.

“Our ability to address people with edged or blunt or no weapons, at times, is problematic for us,” said Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, who led the effort to bring them to the department as part of a pilot project. “We have limited options available and this is just another tool to potentially remedy that or bring a peaceful conclusion to that call.”

Hallstrom said pepper balls have several advantages to other less lethal options police already employ: It has some of the same effects as pepper spray, but the recovery time is much shorter. It has a greater reach because the powder is airborne versus a liquid spray that can concentrate in one area or be misfired. It can also be deployed from as far away as 60 feet from a target while a Taser and pepper spray are generally deployed from within 20 feet. The distance provides more time and safety, Hallstrom said. “We want to make our officers safe, make the citizens safe,” he said.

A two- to three-month pilot program began Feb. 1, much to the surprise of community leaders who had no knowledge of the rollout until they were contacted by the media.

“Anything that’s going to affect us as citizens of St. Paul should be run by the citizens of St. Paul,” said St. Paul NAACP President Dianne Binns. “They should have had some community meetings letting us know what they intended to do. After all, we do pay their salaries.”

St. Paul Police Commander Kurt Hallstrom with a PepperBall launcher at a downtown St. Paul Police Department training site Wednesday, Feb. 6, 209, in St. Paul, MN.

Mayor Melvin Carter’s office released a written statement saying pepper ball guns are part of the department’s regular effort to find “tools and resources to help officers stabilize and de-escalate situations.”

“As with all of the department’s practices,” the statement said, “the community-informed and revised use of force policy will govern how we train, monitor, and evaluate the effectiveness of this pilot.”

The department began looking into pepper ball guns last February, and received 50 of them from United Tactical Systems, LLC courtesy of a $50,000 grant from the St. Paul Police Foundation. Forty of those guns are available for use by officers; 10 are reserved for training or as replacements.

The number of pepper ball guns on the streets at any given time fluctuates based on who has completed training, which is ongoing. The guns can be carried on an officer’s belt on the opposite side of their preferred hand and regular firearm, in a bag slung over the shoulder, or, stored in a squad.

The guns are being deployed in the Central District and on the downtown beat during the pilot program. Hallstrom expects the guns to go citywide if the program is successful, although it’s unclear how many would be purchased at that point.

St. Paul police are calling the black and orange-colored guns fired by nitrogen cartridges “launchers,” although the weapons meet the statutory definition of a firearm. Police are calling the spherical rounds “projectiles.”

“There’s no explosion,” Hallstrom said of the choice in terminology. “There’s no fire. We’re not shooting people; we’re impacting them.”

That’s little reassurance to Todd Gramenz, a leader with Black Lives Matter St. Paul.

“They already have tear gas, they already have batons, they already have guns,” he said. “The list goes on. This is not a way to help build a bridge between police and the community, especially the black community.”

Gramenz said he’s disappointed that the department didn’t involve the community before launching the program the same way it did when it launched body cameras, and fears that the guns could be used to disrupt protests and demonstrations.

“We’re always looking for new tools to make our officers more affective and to increase the safety for both officers and the people we serve, so we found a new tool. And we don’t always have the opportunity to seek community input on those tools.” said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Hallstrom said the department envisions employing the guns in cases where officers are confronted with people who are armed with non-firearm weapons, people who are unarmed but threatening and for potentially dangerous people who are barricaded in a room, building or vehicle.

The department is not allowing use of pepper balls to disperse peaceful demonstrators even when they block traffic, Hallstrom said.

However, he said, “It might be something we consider down the road.” Pepper balls can be used to disperse crowds when people are fighting, or, when someone is injured and crowds won’t clear out, he said.

While police said there have been no fatalities linked to pepper balls, its use is not without controversy. The Dallas, Texas police chief called for a review when an officer used it last year to control crowds protesting the death of Botham Jean, who was fatally shot by then-Dallas officer, Amber Guyger. The officer’s actions were ultimately deemed “consistent” with department policy.

In 2004, a UC Davis student was permanently injured when police fired pepper balls to disperse a party. The student was struck in the eye by a round, causing him to lose a football scholarship and drop out of school.

St. Paul Police Commander Kurt Hallstrom fires a marble-sized round of powder with a pepper irritant that breaks on impact and is effective as a measure of force by causing respiratory distress. Hallstrom used the PepperBall launcher at a downtown St. Paul Police Department training site Wednesday, Feb. 6, 209, in St. Paul, MN.

Officers are expected to use other means to de-escalate a situation before resorting to any force, including pepper ball, and must give a warning and announce that they will deploy pepper balls, Hallstrom said.

Despite her concerns with how it was launched, Binns, who has been exposed to pepper spray and a Taser as part of St. Paul police’s citizens academy, is in favor of using pepper balls.

“I’m on board with that,” she said, “because I believe you should do everything you can before you kill somebody.”