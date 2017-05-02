A St. Paul police officer on trial this week for punching a potentially suicidal 14-year-old girl outside of a shelter for sexually exploited youth will claim self-defense, his attorney said Tuesday.

Michael P. Soucheray II, 39, acted in self-defense after the girl, who was handcuffed, spat in his face during the Dec. 1 incident, his attorney, Peter Wold, said in court Tuesday morning.

“This was a felony-level assault that she perpetrated,” Wold said outside the hearing of jurors as attorneys argued over a last-minute motion. “… [Soucheray] took the steps that were necessary to protect himself and others from bodily fluids from someone they know nothing about.”

Attorneys are expected to give their opening statements in the case this afternoon.

Soucheray is charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. The Minneapolis city attorney’s office is prosecuting the case to avoid conflicts of interest.

According to the complaint:

Police were called to Brittany’s Place, a shelter for sexually exploited girls because a girl was possibly suicidal. Soucheray tried to speak with the girl, who refused to engage.

Soucheray and his partner, officer Chris Rhoades, spoke with an employee. The girl didn’t want to go to the hospital and became agitated and refused to get in an ambulance.

Soucheray told the girl that the officers would take her to the hospital. The officers handcuffed the girl and escorted her to their squad, where she refused to get in.

The girl “was screaming and crying throughout this process,” the complaint said.

The girl went limp, and Soucheray grabbed her by the arm, pulled her into the squad and sat her up, according to the complaint.

The girl then spat in Soucheray’s face.

“The defendant then struck [the girl] two times in the face with a closed fist causing her pain,” the complaint said. “The defendant also grabbed [her] by the jaw and/or face/neck area. The defendant called [her] a [expletive] [expletive].”

The incident was captured on squad car video. Soucheray is on administrative leave.

Assistant Minneapolis city attorney Christopher Bates filed a motion early Tuesday asking that Ramsey County District Judge Sara Grewing prohibit Wold from presenting evidence that the girl could have been charged with felony assault for spitting on Soucheray.

“Even if juvenile adjudications of this type were admissible, [the girl] was never charged with a crime and any suggestion that she should have been should be excluded,” Bates wrote.

Attorneys argued the matter Tuesday morning after finalizing a jury of six women and one man.

Wold objected to the motion, noting that the transferring a bodily fluid onto an officer is a felony offense. The officers were initially going to take the girl to the hospital, but instead, took her to the juvenile detention center after she spat on Soucheray, Wold told the judge.

“They arrested her for a felony-level assault, and do what normal officers do when someone commits a felony-level assault,” Wold said.

Wold argued that jurors should hear that the assault was felony-level and that the girl could have faced charges. That will aid jurors in deciding the “reasonableness” of Soucheray’s claim of self-defense, he said.

“I need to give justification in my defense for what Michael Soucheray did,” Wold said, adding that bodily fluids can be “deadly.”

He also noted that the girl’s booking photo showed that she sustained “not a mark, not a scar, not a scratch” on her face from the alleged assault.

Bates countered that the prosecution wasn’t “shying away” from the spitting incident but that jurors would be confused if they were told that she could have been charged with a felony.

Grewing ruled in favor of the prosecution, noting that the defense can present evidence that the girl was arrested, that she spat on Soucheray and that she was taken to the detention center for “a criminal assault.”

But, Grewing said, Wold could not present evidence that it could have resulted in a felony charge.

“I think level of assault will confuse the jury,” Grewing said.

The trial resumes at 1:30 p.m.

