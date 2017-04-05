An arbitrator has ruled that a St. Paul police officer fired for kicking an innocent man three times and while a police K-9 bit the man should be allowed back on the force.

The decision, dated April 3 and publicly disclosed Wednesday, comes on the same day that the St. Paul City Council is scheduled to vote on a record $2 million settlement with the man who was attacked, Frank Baker.

Arbitrator Richard J. Miller, however, did agree that the officer, Brett Palkowitsch, should receive a 30-day suspension for his actions.

"This incident has been difficult for everyone in our department," police Chief Todd Axtell said in a written statement released Wednesday. "It required a strong response that accurately reflects our values, which is to ensure that our actions are reasonable, necessary and done with respect.

"While I respect the process, I remain disappointed that an officer used excessive force, put his colleagues' safety in jeopardy and severely injured an innocent man. The arbitrator agrees with my assessment that excessive force was used, and I stand by my decision to hold everyone in our department to the highest possible standards."

Frank A. Baker, 53, spent 14 days in Regions Hospital after the police dog bit his right leg several times.

The St. Paul Police Federation issued a statement in support of the arbitrator's decision.

"This decision, the second in three years overturning a City of St. Paul Chief of Police's decision to terminate an officer, should put the City on notice that such a termination may not be based on feelings and emotions, but rather facts," federation President Dave Titus said in a written statement. "Officer Palkowitsch looks forward to returning to proactively serving the citizens of St. Paul, and helping keep our streets safe."

Last November, the police department released a graphic dashcam video of the June 24 incident, following a use-of-force review and internal affairs investigation. It showed Baker, of St. Paul, writhing and screaming as a police dog named Falco bit down on his right leg.

The video showed six officers standing around Baker, whom they believed matched the description of an armed suspect. Palkowitsch kicked Baker in the midsection three times as Baker was given orders and cursed at.

"Get him, buddy," an officer said at one point, presumably to Falco. "Get him, buddy. Good."

Palkowitsch wrote in his report about the incident that he kicked Baker in the midsection two times because he was moving and stopped complying with orders from K-9 handler Brian Ficcadenti.

"Again I fully believed that Baker was armed with a firearm, and I wanted this now progressively evolving use-of-force encounter on a gun call to end as fast as possible for safety at the scene," Palkowitsch wrote.

The arbitrator's decision noted that after the incident, authorities learned that Baker had narcotics in his system and a warrant out for his arrest.

Baker stayed prone after the second kick, then reached toward the dog, Palkowitsch wrote, so he delivered a third and final kick.

Officer Brian Ficcadenti, the first officer to encounter Baker in a parked car behind a building and the one who deployed Falco, was placed on a 30-day suspension. Other officers at the scene were Joe Dick, Brian Nowicki, John Raether and Anthony Spencer. Spencer is on personal leave, and the others are actively assigned to the Eastern District.

Baker's attorney, Andrew Noel of Gaskins Bennett Birrell Schupp LLP, said last month that his team has a verbal agreement with the city for the multimillion dollar settlement.

It's the biggest payout for police misconduct in St. Paul history, city officials said.

Baker is "pleased the case is resolved," Noel has said. "He just wants to move on with his life."

Baker spent two weeks in the hospital, underwent skin grafts and suffered broken ribs and collapsed lungs from being kicked.

Axtell also sent an e-mail to the department on Wednesday about the arbitrator's decision.

Frank Baker was attacked by a St. Paul police K-9 in June, requiring his hospitalization for two weeks.

"While I respect the process and Officer Palkowitsch's rights, I remain disappointed that one of our officers used excessive force, put his colleagues' safety in jeopardy and severely injured an innocent man," said Axtell's e-mail. "I also recognize that you may have questions about my decisions. When I became chief last summer, I said that I would always support you when your actions were reasonable, necessary and done with respect. That remains true today. It's also true that I have a duty to respond swiftly when actions do not reflect our values and violate policy. That's the role of the chief and a responsibility I accept."

Twitter: @ChaoStrib