A St. Paul man was so drunk Sunday morning he nearly fell out of his vehicle when police found it stuck in a snowbank, authorities said.

Mason A. Doty, 28, crashed his car into a snowbank about 11:17 a.m., according to charges filed Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court. Doty is charged with first-degree driving while impaired and first-degree refusal to submit to a chemical test.

According to the complaint: A driver called 911 to report that Doty nearly struck her car and had run into a snowbank. Police found Doty’s car about 11:36 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sherburne Avenue. Doty was leaning against the driver side door.

“When officers opened the door, Doty almost fell out onto police and it appeared that Doty had fallen asleep,” the complaint said.

Doty’s eyes were droopy and bloodshot and his speech was so slurred that officers couldn’t understand him. An open beer can was found in the center console, and an empty bottle of vodka was found on the floor, according to the complaint.

“Doty had to hold onto the driver’s door for balance when he got out,” it said. “Doty was so intoxicated he couldn’t get his flip-flops on his feet.”

Police skipped field sobriety tests because of ice and Doty’s intoxication. He refused to provide a blood or urine sample at the county jail, the charges said.

Doty has nearly two dozen convictions involving drunken driving, alcohol or traffic violations. He was convicted of DWI in 2005, 2010 and 2011. His license is canceled, according to the complaint.

Chao Xiong