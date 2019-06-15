A 23-year-old man from St. Paul was fatally injured Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Anoka County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene of the crash near University Avenue and NE. 229th Avenue, in Oak Grove, at 6:17 p.m.

A pickup had left the road and come to rest in a swampy area, the Sheriff’s Office said. Two passengers were able to free themselves, but the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, and later died.

One passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with noncritical injuries, while the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

STAFF REPORT