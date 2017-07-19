A 29-year-old man died Monday from injuries he received when a Metro Transit Green Line train hit his car Saturday night in St. Paul, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Nicholas Redline Westlake of St. Paul, who was driving the car at the time. His passenger, Neli Petkova, was not seriously injured.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Eustis Street and University Avenue.

Witnesses have said they believe Westlake had the right of way with a green traffic light. He was driving south on Eustis Street when he was hit by a westbound light rail train driven by Abdellatif El Maarouf, a 12-year Metro Transit employee.

Westlake had to be extracted from his vehicle. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died Monday. Petkova was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigators are reconstructing the crash to determine if all traffic lights were operating as expected and examining whether the train operator followed all of Metro Transit’s standard operating procedures and all traffic laws as he entered the intersection.

“We will investigate this case with the utmost diligence, working to ensure that we have the most complete and accurate picture as this process goes forward,” said Metro Transit Police Chief John Harrington. “Once we have gathered all the information, we will present the case to the Ramsey County attorney’s office to determine what, if any, charges need to be pursued.”

Harrington and Metro Transit general manager Brian Lamb offered their condolences to Westlake’s family.