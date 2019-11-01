A 33-year-old St. Paul man was indicted by a Ramsey County grand jury this week in the 2017 death of a 35-year-old Roseville man, according to Roseville police.

The grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday against Perry Earl Williams III, charging him with four counts — a crime for gang benefit in aiding and abetting first- or second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting first- or second-degree murder.

The victim, Dondi Antwan Nalls, was shot several times on Sept. 23, 2017, outside an apartment building in Roseville. He died at the scene

The indictment and arrest followed a two-year investigation by Roseville and St. Paul police, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities declined to release further details about the case, but encouraged anyone with information to call Roseville police at 651-792-7008.

