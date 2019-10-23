St. Paul Fire Department officials are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to those responsible for setting a house on fire Monday.
Crews were called to a house on the 200 block of Jenks Avenue north of downtown St. Paul about 2:20 a.m. Monday. All the occupants were able to get out safely.
Fire investigators collected evidence at the scene and said “the cause of the fire is suspected to be incendiary.”
Arson reward signs announcing rewards of up to $2,500 were posted at the scene.
Anyone with information can call the state’s arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020.
