Last week, the Star Tribune Editorial Board offered endorsements in Tuesday’s election for St. Paul City Council and school board, while also making a recommendation on the city’s trash collection referendum. The candidate endorsements, which can be found at startribune.com/opinion, were based on responses to a questionnaire as well as additional reporting, including attending or viewing video of candidate forums. The Editorial Board operates separately from the Star Tribune newsroom.
First Ward: Dai Thao
Second Ward: Rebecca Noecker
Third Ward: Chris Tolbert
Fourth Ward: Mitra Jalali Nelson
Fifth Ward: Amy Brendmoen
Sixth Ward: Terri Thao
Seventh Ward: Jane Prince
Zuki Ellis
Steve Marchese
Charlotte “Charlie” Castro
Jessica Kopp
Yes