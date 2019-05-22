A yearlong fight between a popular public charter school and a group of its Como Park neighbors has reached a decisive moment, as the St. Paul City Council is scheduled to decide Wednesday afternoon whether to designate the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church as historic.

The Twin Cities German Immersion School, which bought the former church property near Como Lake in 2013, has used the building as a gymnasium, performance space and cafeteria. School officials want to tear it down and replace it with a multistory modern classroom building they say will better serve their student body.

A group of neighbors and historic preservationists is pushing the council to save the 1927 Romanesque building designed by Charles Hausler, St. Paul's first city architect. St. Andrew's closed as a church in 2011 and was gutted and remodeled.

Late last year, the city's Heritage Preservation Commission recommended it be given historic designation, while the city Planning Commission voted to allow the school to proceed with demolition.

Now, it's the City Council's turn to weigh in. No matter how the council votes, several observers expect the fight that has divided neighbors in an often rancorous debate to continue.

If the council votes to designate the building as historic and blocks the building of an 18,000 square-foot addition, school officials say they will be forced to spend millions to maintain a building that doesn't meet the needs of their nearly 600 students. Preservationists argue that the former church is a critical and irreplaceable part of the area's immigrant history.

The St. Paul council meeting begins at 3:30.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.