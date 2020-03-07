St. Paul fire crews were called Friday night to evacuate nearly three dozen teenagers from a cave.

The crews escorted 31 teens out of the cave off Crosby Farm Road, according to the Fire Department. Nobody was injured.

Fire department crews also made a technical rescue off Mississippi River Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Minneapolis fire crews and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office found a person after an extensive search and took the person to a hospital.