A 14-year-old St. Paul boy was struck and killed by a freight train Friday morning, police said Monday.

Abdiarahman Hassan was hit about 5:30 a.m. at the scene east of Snelling Avenue near Pierce Butler Route, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

The train was traveling about 16 mph and applied its emergency brakes when Hassan was spotted, but struck the boy, police said.

Hassan, who is autistic, had been reported missing from his family’s East Side home earlier that morning. Ernster said police and fire were out looking for him when police received a call about a person on the train tracks at Western and Como avenues. Police responding to that scene did not find anyone, Ernster said.

Authorities later received a call about the accident, and pronounced Hassan dead at the scene. Ernster said it’s unclear if Hassan was the person in the earlier call, but said it was likely because it’s unusual for someone to be spotted on the tracks.

Hassan had a history of leaving his home, Ernster said.