St. Paul-based Bremer Bank has been rebranded with a new logo and website.

Gone is the trademark eagle that has been associated with the financial services company's logo since its was founded more than 75 years ago. Instead, Bremer's logo has been simplified and modernized along with its website to emphasize the bank's emphasis on the future and its customers.

"We are super excited to share our new logo with the world and it reflects that Bremer is moving forward in this fast changing environment," Jeanne Crain, president of Bremer Bank, said in an interview. "We have a sharp new look and we think that it signals a change."

On Monday morning, St. Mayor Melvin Carter will be on hand to help Crain unveil the new logo at its downtown St. Paul branch on St. Peter Street and W. 5th Street. Carter is expected to acknowledge the bank with a proclamation declaring it "Bremer Bank Day."

The rebranding has been two years in the making and is the most significant branding change the bank has ever made, Crain said.

The logo shows a bar placed above the Bremer "B" that signifies how Bremer aims at "going above and beyond for our customers," she said.

The website, which had been clunky and traditional, has been refreshed so that its easier to use. The firm is designing a mobile app specifically for its farmer customers. Bremer has a large commercial and agricultural banking focus throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The bank is also re-imagining its physical branches. In November 2017, Bremer rolled out its first cashless branch in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis. Strategists most recently came up with four new space concepts that customers should start to see later this year and into 2020, Cain said.

Bremer Financial Corporation, the bank's holding company, is a privately held, $12 billion regional financial services company that is owned by the Otto Bremer Trust and Bremer employees. The company was founded in 1943 by Otto Bremer, a German immigrant who came to St. Paul in 1886. He created the Otto Bremer Trust and established it as the bank's majority owner. Bremer Bank pays the Otto Bremer Trust 92% of its dividends annually.