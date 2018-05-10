St. Paul Ballet's 'Carmen'

St. Paul Ballet Artistic Director Zoé Emilie Henrot worked with composer Richard Erickson to create this jazzy new take on George Bizet's famous opera. A five-piece band brings the proceedings to life in 1920s New York City. Henrot's ballet choreography mixes with 20th-century American dances including the Charleston and the shag, with the help of guest artists from Uptown Swing. Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's sizzling description of the era, it's like "Carmen" with a shot of "The Great Gatsby." (7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $35, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu.)

Sheila Regan