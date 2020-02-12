A St. Louis Park man supplied drugs to a woman who overdosed and died in front of his home last year, according to charges.

Calvonzo D. Burnett, 29, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of third-degree murder for the Sept. 1, 2019, incident.

According to the complaint: Police were called to the 3700 block of Texas Avenue S. for an unresponsive woman and found her in the passenger seat of a car parked outside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology results showed that she had Xanax, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her system. Autopsy results showed that she died of mixed drug toxicity “with a significant condition of recent cocaine use.”

Phone records showed the woman and Burnett exchanged 79 calls between Aug. 26 and 31. The woman texted Burnett on Aug. 29 asking for Xanax and cocaine, the charges said.

“Official,” he allegedly texted back. “I got everything.”

Phone records showed the woman and Burnett were in the area of Burnett’s home in St. Louis Park between 8 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

About 8 a.m. on Aug. 31, the woman asked Burnett about his whereabouts and he provided a location in the 2700 block of Humboldt Avenue S. in Minneapolis. Phone records placed both of their locations in the area soon after the text message exchange, the charges said.

A search of Burnett’s home recovered “dozens” of pills and a search of his phone records revealed evidence of drug trafficking, according to the complaint.

Burnett was arrested on Feb. 10 in an unrelated issue and allegedly told authorities he did not know the victim before later saying he was with her about 4 a.m. at the Minneapolis address the morning she died, the charges said. Burnett allegedly said he didn’t know how she ended up dead outside of his home around 9 a.m.