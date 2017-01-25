A St. Louis Park attorney was indicted on charges distributing child pornography.

Ian Laurie, 48, of Maple Grove, used a peer-to-peer program to share and receive child pornography images and videos, according to a federal indictment unsealed this week. He also engaged in numerous online chats relating to his sexual interest in children.

He works at Laurie and Laurie, a St. Louis Park-based law firm concentrating on employment law and commercial litigation.

His attorney, Fred Bruno, said it was too early to comment because he hadn't seen any evidence of the alleged crime.

In 2010, Laurie was charged in Hennepin County with trying to arrange through an escort service to pay for sex with an underage girl.

