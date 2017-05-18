Arts aficionados at St. Catherine University in St. Paul are staging a performance protest Thursday over the slashing of music and theater programs.

To voice their disapproval, students planned a “sing-in,” from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with performances from the choir, soloists, musicians and actors in and near Derham Hall on campus.

The Catholic liberal arts school announced a few weeks ago that it was eliminating majors and minors in music and theater. In recent days, the school notified students that all music ensembles, lessons and productions would also be cut, according to protest organizers.

More than 1,200 have signed an online petition supporting the programs. The petition calls the music and theater department a valuable asset to the university and “the local community as a whole.”

The protesters intend to present the petition to administrators.

Historically a women’s school, St. Kate’s was founded in 1905 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. St. Kate’s now lists total enrollment at 4,700 students.

At 34 percent, nursing is by far the school’s most popular major. Public health and social work at about 6 percent each are next.

@rochelleolson