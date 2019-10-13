Jackson Erdmann passed for 356 yards and a touchdown and ran for a touchdown to lead St. John's to a 19-0 victory over Bethel on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

The victory gave the Johnnies (5-0, 4-0 MIAC), ranked No. 4 in Division III, sole possession of first place in the MIAC. The loss was the first of the season for sixth-ranked Bethel (4-1, 2-1).

The Johnnies went 75 yards — finished by a 9-yard TD run by Erdmann — on the game's opening possession to take a 6-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Erdmann threw a 29-yard TD pass to Ravi Alston, capping a 93-yard, 10-play drive and giving the Johnnies a 19-0 lead.

Gustavus Adolphus 35, Concordia (Moorhead) 28: Josh Kirk caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Michael Veldman with 14 seconds remaining to lift the Gusties past the host Cobbers. Blake Kragnes' 1-yard run — his fourth TD of the game — and the PAT by Alexander Diaz with 1:09 remaining gave the Cobbers a 28-27 lead. Veldman passed for 395 yards and three TDs for the Gusties. Kragnes rushed for 127 yards for the Cobbers.

Carleton 14, Hamline 7: Sean Goodman's 30-yard TD run with 3:27 remaining lifted the Knights to the victory in St. Paul. Terrell Jones scored on a 47-yard run in the second quarter for the Pipers, who outgained the Knights 366-233 and had the ball for 40:25.

St. Thomas 53, Augsburg 0: The Tommies, ranked No. 11 in Division III, limited the host Auggies to 50 yards in offense and six first downs (none in the first half) en route to the victory. Tommy Dolan threw three TD passes and rushed for a TD for the Tommies.