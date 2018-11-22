Johnnie on the spot

It’s been a memorable season for St. John’s quarterback Jackson Erdmann. After leading the Johnnies to the MIAC championship and the NCAA Division III playoffs, the junior from Rosemount received two major honors Tuesday, when he was named the MIAC’s most valuable player and a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy (Division III national player of the year).

Where he ranks nationally: Among all Division III players, Erdmann is second in passing efficiency (201.2) and passing touchdowns (40); fourth in yards per passing attempt (10.41) and points responsible for (246); and eighth in completion percentage (67.2).

With the Johnnies: Erdmann is 24-4 as a starter and is among the school’s career leaders in passing touchdowns (85, third); passing yards (5,876, fifth); pass completions (393, fifth); and pass attempts (617, sixth).

Off the field: In October, Erdmann was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes players for community service.

Cast your vote: Fans can vote for two awards: the Gagliardi Trophy and the captain of the Good Works Team. Cast your ballot online for the Gagliardi Trophy at d3football.com through Dec. 3. Voting for the Good Works Team captain runs through Friday at ESPN.com/Allstate.

RACHEL BLOUNT