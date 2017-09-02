St. John’s on Saturday opened its football season with a 98-0 home rout over St. Scholastica.

The victory is an NCAA Division III record for most points scored against a fellow D-III team, eclipsing the 97 points Concordia-Moorhead put up over Macalester on Sept. 24, 1977.

St. John’s lost the time of possession battle but not much else. The Johnnies’ average drive started on the St. Scholastica 44 yard line. St. John’s scored 28 points in the first quarter, 35 in the second, 21 in the third and 14 in the fourth. The Johnnies went deep to get virtually their entire roster into the game, and threw just three passes after halftime. Their leading receiver had two catches, and 14 different players rushed the ball.

Forty-six St. John’s players saw action on defense.