St. John's, ranked No. 4 in Division III, closed out an unbeaten regular season with a 63-23 nonconference victory over Thomas More on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

Jackson Erdmann threw seven touchdown passes in the first half for the MIAC champion Johnnies (10-0), who built a 49-10 halftime lead.

Will Gillach caught nine passes for 167 yards and four TDs and Kenneth Udoibok rushed for two TDs for the Johnnies.

Concordia (Moorhead) 51, Carleton 14: The host Cobbers rushed for 401 yards to rout the Knights. Dan Ringquist ran for 96 yards and two TDs and six other Cobbers scored rushing touchdowns.

Gustavus Adolphus 29, St. Olaf 20: Michael Veldman passed for 367 yards and three TDs to help the Gusties outlast the Oles in Northfield, Minn.

Hamline 27, Augsburg 9: Justice Spriggs passed for 307 yards and three TDs to lead the host Pipers to their first victory of the season. Harrison Jones, who had 13 receptions for 196 yards, caught two TD passes in the second half for the Pipers.

NEWS SERVICES