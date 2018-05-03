St. David's opens downtown child-and-family center



St. David’s Center has opened “The Harman Center for Child & Family Wellbeing” in a new downtown building owned by Westminster Presbyterian Church, near 12th Street and Nicollet Mall.

The Harman Center is a $4.5 million, 10,000 square foot facility that will enable the Minnetonka-based nonprofit to serve 265 pre-school children, and their families with a central location that is accessible by public transportation. Services at Harman Center include early childhood mental health services, pediatric therapies, a day treatment for children who have faced trauma, and the East African Autism day treatment programs.

"Investing in our youngest and most vulnerable citizens is critical,” St. David's CEO JulieSjordal said in a Star Tribune article last year. “And investing early in children offers the greatest hope and the greatest return. Access to the right mix of services for the whole family will achieve the best possible results.”

Westminster invited St. David's to the project as nonprofit partner in 2016.

Sjordal and Westminster Senior Pastor Tim Hart-Anderson were scheduled to speak late Thursday (today) at grand opening ceremonies.

The Harman Center is named in the memory of Scott Harman, “a brilliant leader in infant mental health and colleague of St. David’s Center for more than 24 years,” according to St. David's.

The $81 million Westminster expansion, including an $8 million affordable-housing fund, opened this spring to rave reviews. It includes meeting spaces, classrooms and a great hall.

More information: www.stdavidscenter.org.

A January Star Tribune article: www.strib.mn/2r7KmJV