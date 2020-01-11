St. Cloud State, ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division II wrestling poll, broke the division record for consecutive dual meet victories with a 30-4 rout over Maryville in the first round of the National Wrestling Coaches Association duals on Friday in Louisville.

The Huskies’ 55th consecutive victory broke the record of 54 they set between 2011 and 2014. The Huskies haven’t lost since Jan. 14, 2017.

St. Cloud State then beat Tiffin 39-3 in the quarterfinals to improve its record to 8-0 this season and its dual meet streak to 56 wins in a row. The Huskies will face No. 6 Central Oklahoma in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

CB at U to transfer

Gophers cornerback Phillip Howard has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Friday.

Howard, a Minneapolis native and Cooper product, was a redshirt junior for the Gophers this past season when he played 11 games. He was mostly on special teams but took some rotations on defense, and made an interception at Rutgers on Oct. 19.

The 5-11, 195-pound Howard was a receiver until partway through last season, when he made the position switch. He appeared in nine games in 2018 and started seven of 11 games as a freshman in 2017.

The former three-star recruit was one of the top prospects in the state in the 2016 class.