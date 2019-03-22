The nation’s top-ranked team trailed early and wasn’t sharp all the time, but St. Cloud State’s talent and tenacity took over as the Huskies defeated Colorado College 5-2 on Friday in the first semifinal of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center.

Patrick Newell and Nolan Walker scored goals 24 seconds apart in the first period for St. Cloud State, which advanced to Saturday night’s championship game against the Denver-Minnesota Duluth winner. The Huskies (30-4-3) also got a highlight-reel goal from Robby Jackson in advancing to the conference tournament final for the second consecutive year.

Friday’s victory, however, came with a price. Huskies second-line center Ryan Poehling caught an edge and went head-first into the boards near the Colorado College goal in the first period. The junior from Lakeville skated off the ice with assistance of teammates and did not return to the game. There was no immediate update on his status.

David Hrenak made 31 saves for the Huskies, who are expected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and land in Fargo for the West Regional next Friday and Saturday.

Colorado College, seeded No 6 in the tournament, was playing its fourth game in seven days after finishing a 2-1 series win at Western Michigan on Monday. The Tigers fell to 17-19-4 with the season-ending defeat.

If the Tigers were fatigued, it didn’t show early. They hung with the Huskies and scored the game’s first goal on a power play. With 10:32 left in the first period, Jackson took an interference penalty, and Colorado College needed only 19 seconds to cash in. Westin Michaud snapped a shot past Hrenak at 9:47. Jackson, while in the penalty box when the Tigers scored, received a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

St. Cloud State responded by shifting the game’s momentum

Michaud was called for a faceoff violation at 12:08 of the first, and the Huskies quickly pounced. Patrick Newell blasted a shot past Tigers goalie Alex Leclerc 19 seconds into the power play to knot the score 1-1. Blake Lizotte and Jimmy Schuldt got the assists.

The score didn’t stay tied for long. Nolan Walker gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead 24 seconds later, off a pass from Jon Lizotte.

With 4:06 left in the first period, Colorado College forward Trevor Gooch received a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for contact to the head of SCSU’s Jack Poehling. The Huskies, however, couldn’t capitalize in the rest of the first period and the 54 seconds of power-play carryover into the second.

Jackson boosted the Huskies’ lead to 3-1 at 9:38 of the second on a pretty play when he batted Spencer Meier’s shot out of the air and past Leclerc.

Defenseman Jack Ahcan increased the Huskies’ lead to 4-1 at 7:21 of the third.

With 9:16 left in the third, Colorado College had a great opportunity to get back in the game. With Nick Perbix already off for hooking, fellow Huskies defenseman Jon Lizotte received a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking from behind. The Tigers pulled Leclerc, making it a 6-on-3, which the Huskies killed. But Bryan Yoon scored with 58 seconds left in the major and 5:13 left in the third, making it 4-2.

Nick Poehling made it 5-2 for the Huskies, blasting a shot past Leclerc with 3:13 left.