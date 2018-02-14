A priest in the St. Cloud Diocese was charged Wednesday with having sex with a woman he was counseling.

The Rev. Anthony Joseph Oelrich, 51, was charged in Stearns County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and put on administrative leave by the diocese.

State statutes prohibit members of the clergy from engaging in sexual relationship under those circumstances, police said.

The woman was seeing Oelrich for spiritual guidance regarding a past relationship that involved sexual abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

She first revealed the abuse to Oelrich during confession in December 2013. She told investigators that she was suicidal and Oelrich consoled her, telling her to contact him whenever she felt she needed to speak with her abuser.

On two occasions, Oelrich unzipped his pants and had her touch him, according to the complaint. When she suffered from insomnia, she told investigators that Oelrich came to her home and slept with her until the early morning hours.

In January 2014, after she was invited to the rectory to have dinner and play cards with Oelrich, he suggested that they have intercourse, the complaint states. They reportedly had sex on multiple occasions until April 2014. During that same period, the woman said she also saw Oelrich for confession. Many conversations they had ended with a prayer and a “priestly blessing.”

Investigators met with Oelrich while looking into the woman’s allegations of abuse in her previous relationship. Oelrich said he was aware of the abuse but couldn’t disclose details, citing the privilege of confession. In covertly recorded conversations, investigators said Oelrich acknowledged he had a “boundary violation” with the woman.

Oelrich, a native of Milaca, Minn., has been with the diocese for more than 20 years. He was serving as director of Continuing Education for Clergy in the St. Cloud Diocese and pastor of Christ Church Newman Center Catholic Student Community in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Diocese Bishop Donald Kettler said he learned of Oelrich’s arrest and placed him on administrative leave. He also suspended Oelrich’s priestly duties, which means he may not function or present himself as a priest, pending the outcome of the judicial process, the bishop said in a statement.

The diocese is cooperating with authorities and encourages all victims of abuse to come forward, the statement said.

Oelrich, who was arrested Tuesday, remained in jail Wednesday.