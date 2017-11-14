Authorities are searching for the father of a 3-year-old St. Cloud boy who accidentally shot and wounded himself with a gun that his father, a felon, wasn’t legally allowed to own.

St. Cloud Police received a report of a child bleeding about 11 a.m. Monday and discovered a woman had arrived at a hospital with her son, who had been shot. The police department said the child accidentally pulled the trigger of the firearm and suffered noncritical injuries. The boy was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police are now searching for the boy’s 28-year-old father to arrest him for being a prohibited felon in possession of a firearm and for the negligent storage of a firearm.