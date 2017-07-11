The St. Anthony City Council made it official at its meeting Tuesday night: After Dec. 31, the city’s Police Department no longer will patrol Falcon Heights.

The policing contract that has been in effect between the two cities had an opt-out clause that either city could invoke by July 15.

A resolution, which passed unanimously and with no discussion Tuesday, formalized contract termination, which otherwise would have not have expired until 2019.

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez on Monday signed an agreement with the city of St. Anthony, agreeing to leave the Police Department in exchange for $48,500 after being acquitted three weeks ago in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile last July.

Falcon Heights must find new policing services by Jan. 1.

In a separate move on Tuesday night, about 60 members of St. Anthony Villagers for Community Action and supporters marched from the former Lowry Grove mobile home park to the council meeting to deliver a petition and list of demands to elected officials.

Residents of St. Anthony shouted for Mayor Jerry Faust and other council members to resign during a packed City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Two marchers carried a cardboard coffin with “RIP Lowry Grove 1946-2017” painted on side and “RIP Philando Castile 1983-2016” on the other.

Their dispute dates to the June 2016 sale of the mobile home park to a development company. Angry residents said the city promised to help about 100 people find other low-income housing within the city, but did nothing. The last residents moved out June 30.

St. Anthony Villagers and community activists packed a June 27 council meeting and called for the resignation of Mayor Jerry Faust and others, including Police Chief Jon Mangseth, over both the Castile shooting and forced evictions at Lowry Grove.

People marched Tuesday from Lowry Grove to City Hall to deliver their demands. Among them: Replace the affordable housing lost in the park’s sale and comply with building the number of affordable housing units recommended by the Met Council; give priority in those units to displaced Lowry Grove residents, and hold meetings between city leaders and Lowry Grove residents.

“They picked the wrong people to dance with, and not just me,” said Bill McConnell, a 31-year resident of Lowry Grove.

On the policing front, the Villagers demands included: Involve the community in hiring a new police chief “who embraces 21st century policing practices and has previous experience across a variety of jurisdictions.” They want citizen oversight of police; mandatory training on de-escalation and implicit bias and prohibiting “Bulletproof Warrior” — a training that Yanez attended, and “openness and transparency throughout” the U.S. Justice Department’s review of the Police Department.

Falcon Heights council members earlier this year directed city administrator Sack Thongvanh to send letters to other law enforcement across the metro to gauge interest in replacing St. Anthony as a provider of policing.

About 10 letters were sent; the only positive response came from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. Falcon Heights will most likely join the list of seven other cities patrolled by sheriff’s deputies. But it does not share a border with those cities, making potential service more costly and response times potentially longer.

Thongvanh said Ramsey County is crafting a proposal for Falcon Heights to consider in terms of number of deputies and level of service needed. The county has said it could take 10 months to bring the Falcon Heights up to its optimal patrol level but will work on “gap coverage” until then, he said.

Falcon Heights would have been happy to continue policing services with St. Anthony, he said. It was St. Anthony that made the decision to terminate the contract.

“Since the shooting of Castile, the council, and I would say a number of residents, have supported St. Anthony police ... because we thought St. Anthony could make that change to community policing,” Thongvanh said Tuesday.

“We did try to reach out to them again in the last couple of months and they just said their opinion hasn’t changed and there’s no point in a meeting.”