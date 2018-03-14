A bicyclist was struck by a police car Tuesday in St. Louis Park, but was not seriously injured, a city spokeswoman said..

The man was riding at the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and Lynn Avenue S. about 5:50 p.m. when he was hit. He was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, said city spokeswoman Jacqueline Larson.

The squad was not responding to a call at the time of the incident, Larson said.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab was on scene to take photos and the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.