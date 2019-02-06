The SPS Tower in downtown Minneapolis has sold for $144 million to a Japanese company, further indication of the area’s growing attractiveness to out-of-town investors.

SPS Tower was sold by California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) and purchased by Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan-based trading giant, Sumitomo Corp. The deal closed Friday and works out to about $219 per square foot.

The sale of the 31-story office skyscraper comes a year after the tower was renamed as its major tenant SPS Commerce signed a new lease and expanded its space to take up about 30 percent of the 655,000 square foot office complex.

The building, located along 4th Avenue S. between 7th and 8th streets across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center, had been previously referred to as the 333 South Seventh Street building. The tower was completed in 1987 and includes a four-level, underground parking garage.

The sale comes as local real estate experts report that the Twin Cities has seen a spike in investor interest as they are attracted to the higher property yields they can find in Minneapolis as opposed to more expensive cities along the coasts.

According to Cushman & Wakefield’s Compass report, the office sector reported an increase in transaction volume last year of 10 percent. One factor behind the sales increase has been that net rental rates for office space in downtown Minneapolis have risen between $4.50 and $6 per square foot since 2010, according to the report.

SPS Tower in downtown Minneapolis, shown in an August 1993 photo.

Last year, Minneapolis saw several large office sales, including 33 South Sixth Street/City Center which sold for $320 million, Capella Tower, which sold for $255 million, and Target Plaza 3, which sold for $171 million.

“While Minneapolis is not a premier office market from a national perspective, those investors that know the market tend to continue to invest and keep a presence in their portfolio,” according to Colliers International’s recent investment services report. “A highly-educated, stable and diverse economy provides a comparatively safe market for office users and therefore investors.”

Office sales are predicted to be comparable if not increase in 2019 due to several major downtown complexes that are also on the market including the Wells Fargo Center.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet