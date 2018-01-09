Enjoy the springlike thaw over the next two days because the metro area’s first significant snowfall of the season is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Then it’s back to the deep freeze.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Minnesota for Wednesday night into Thursday as a storm moving out of Colorado will swing northward and drop 4 to 7 inches of snow across much of the state. The heaviest amounts are predicted to fall across south central and eastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. Whiteouts are possible across southwestern Minnesota where wind gusts will be the strongest, the National Weather Service said.

The metro area has a greater than 60 percent chance of picking up at least 4 inches of snow, and a 34 percent chance of getting 6 inches or more, the weather service said.

Grand Marais at 76 percent and Duluth at 74 percent are the cities that have the greatest chances of picking up at least 4 inches of snow, while Fairmont at 63 percent and Mankato at 59 percent join the metro area as other likely places for heavy snow, the weather service said.

Regardless of how much falls, it is almost a sure bet that the metro area will see its largest snowfall of the season. To date, the biggest storm has been 2.1 inches that fell on Dec. 4, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

Ahead of the storm it will feel more like March than mid-January as temperatures soar into the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday and into the lower 40s Wednesday. It has not been that warm in the metro area since it was 42 degrees on Dec. 18.

The warmth won’t last long. Behind the storm, temperatures will plummet back below zero Thursday night. By Saturday, low temperatures will be near minus 14 degrees. High temperatures will struggle to reach the single digits above zero Friday through Monday, the weather service said.